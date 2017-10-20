James Packer Calls Mariah Carey A ‘Mistake' In Shocking New Interview

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Billionaire James Packer is finally opening up about his broken engagement to Mariah Carey in a candid new interview.

“I was at a low point in my personal life,” 50-year-old Packer told The Weekend Australian of his time with Carey. “She was kind, exciting and fun.”

Packer and Carey, 47, first met in 2015. He quickly asked for her hand in marriage and presented her a whopping $10 million engagement ring.

“Mariah is a woman of substance. But it was a mistake for her and a mistake for me,” said Packer.

Though his relationship with Carey crashed and burned last year and they remain estranged, Packer revealed his relationships with two of his past loves are completely different stories.

“I get on exceptionally well with my two ex-wives,” said Packer.

The mogul was married to businesswoman Jodhi Meares from 1999 until 2002.

And his six-year marriage to model-singer Erica Baxter — with whom he has three kids: Indigo, 9, Jackson, 7, and Emmanuelle, 5 — ended in divorce in 2013.

“It is my biggest regret that I let my marriage to Erica fail,” he revealed, adding, “It is what it is and she is doing an incredible job with the kids and we are in a great place.”