Jacqueline Laurita Reveals The Real Reason She's Not Returning To 'RHONJ!'

Jacqueline Laurita has stepped down from reality television but the former Real Housewives of New Jersey star is using her fame as a platform to raise autism awareness for her son Nicholas, 7. The mother-of-three sat down with Starmagazine.com exclusively to discuss her and her husband Chris‘ popcorn brand, The Little Kernel, their involvement with Jenny McCarthy‘s organization Generation Rescue, and the real reason she is not returning to RHONJ!

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!