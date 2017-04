Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One of the former stars of Deadliest Catch, Jacob Harris, was arrested on April 21 for stealing a woman’s car.

He was reportedly traveling with a woman from Washington state to Arizona and insisted she gave him permission to drive the car.

When police found him at a gas station in Phoenix, they also supposedly found prescription pills and crystal meth in Harris’ possession.

