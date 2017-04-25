Jack Nicholson Drop The Pounds Or Get Dropped From 'Toni Erdmann'

Gigantic Jack Nicholson has been ordered to shed pounds before cameras start to roll on the English adaptation of “Toni Erdmann,” Because studio heads are concerned his 300-pound body will distract viewers! “Jack has been on a steady diet of junk food, soda and no exercise in the last few years,” a source snitched to All the Buzz. “His humongous appetite for women, booze, drugs and food is well-known throughout Hollywood, but he’s no longer the box-office sure thing he once was!”

The 79-year-old legend is set to return to movie screens for the first time since 2010 alongside Kristen Wiig, so the pressure to impress is on! “Producers have laid down the gauntlet and they’ve suggested weight loss would be in his best interest,” whispered an insider. “Everyone is warning Jack that losing weight isn’t just about vanity. He really needs to be in tip-top shape.

“Even Jack is beginning to freak out, so he’s hired three personal trainers AND a live-in nutritionist to help him make better food choices.” Honchos hope Jack will get down to at least 200 pounds by the time filming begins.