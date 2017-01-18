Ivanka Trump Will Be The Obama's Neighbors In Washington D.C.

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ivanka Trump is leaving her big city life in New York City behind her!

According to new reports, Donald Trump‘s daughter may become his closest adviser while serving as the 45th President of the United States, beginning Jan. 20.

“He looks to Ivanka for advice and consultation on almost everything,” a source told Us Weekly. But in order to pursue that role for her father, the 35-year-old fashion mogul put her NYC penthouse on the market, along with her and husband Jared Kushner‘s Greenwich, Ct., estate up for a hefty price of $54 million.

However, their new sprawling pad houses six-bedrooms and seven-bathrooms across 6,870 square feet. The D.C. neighborhood is seeing a lot of transition this week, too. As Star reported, moving trucks just arrived at the Obama’s new mansion a few blocks away.

Watch the video above as movers help Ivanka and her family get settled