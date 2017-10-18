Irwin Family Returns To Animal Planet 11 Years After ‘Crocodile Hunter’ Steve’s Death

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Eleven years after “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin‘s untimely death, his adoring family is returning to Animal Planet!

Star has learned via the network’s statement, the famous family is working on a series of TV projects that will bring them back to Steve’s legacy. They will also serve as global ambassadors for Discovery Communications.

In a new photo by Russell Shakespeare posted by Animal Planet, Steve’s widow, Terri Irwin, 53, is seen posing with daughter Bindi, 19, and son Robert, 13. All three are wearing the classic beige uniform made famous by the iconic “Crocodile Hunter.”

“Steve Irwin was a champion for all wildlife and he and Terri’s excitement and enthusiasm brought viewers from around the world in touch with nature. Their passion for animals, love for their family, and leadership in conservation awareness left a strong legacy that continues today. We are thrilled to have Terri, Bindi and Robert back in the Animal Planet family,” wrote Patrice Andrews, General Manager of Animal Planet, in a statement.

In Steve and Terri’s popular wildlife documentary show aired on Animal Planet from 1996 through 2007 and featured the adventurous couple’s two children.

After Steve was killed by a poisonous stingray in 2006, the family mourned his tragic passing, yet later celebrated his life by following in his footsteps.