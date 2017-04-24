Ticket Sales Are Frozen! Idina Menzel Struggling To Fill Seats

Idina Menzel is returning to her childhood home of Long Island, N.Y., to do a show at Nassau Coliseum —but despite having one of the biggest songs ever with “Let It Go,” ticket sales are “Frozen!” “Idina doesn’t want to play to an empty venue, and now has reduced the price of her tickets from $120.35 to just $35 — and she still cannot sell them,” an informant told Straight Shuter. “They booked Idina into the same venues as Barbra Streisand and Billy Joel … Idina is good, but she’s no Barbra.”