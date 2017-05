Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Huma Abedin has finally filed for divorce from her estranged husband Anthony Weiner.

According to the New York Post, Abedin filed in Manhattan Supreme Court today and asked the court to seal the case.

The news comes just hours after the politician pled guilty to sexting a 15-year-old girl.

“I have a sickness, but I do not have an excuse,” he said in a letter to the judge today. “I apologize to everyone that I have hurt. I apologize to the teenage girl, whom I mistreated so badly.”