Howard Stern Reveals Wife Was Allegedly Harrassed By James Toback!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Howard Stern has revealed that his wife, Beth Stern, was allegedly harassed by director James Toback, who is currently facing claims he sexually assaulted 38 other women.

Stern revealed the incident on his Sirius show on Monday, revealing that Beth was in her 20s when she met Toback in a grocery store.

Toback told her she was perfect for a movie he was working on with Robert Downey Jr. and he gave her his number. She called it that afternoon, discovering that it was his personal number.

“He was a legitimate director,” but the night Toback met Beth he “called her repeatedly at midnight,” asking her to come over for a job, said the radio host.

The women who came forward accusing Toback of sexual harassment claimed he used his status as a director to lure them into situations that led to their assaults.

“He kept calling her persistently,” Stern said about Toback harassing Beth. “He called her repeatedly for the ‘big interview.’”

Stern noted his wife told Toback to call her agent if he was legitimately interested in booking her for a movie role. In the end, said Stern, “[the director] was not interested.”