‘I'm Completely In Love,’ Kaley Cuoco Gushes Over Boyfriend Karl Cook

Kaley Cuoco is seriously smitten with her boyfriend Karl Cook!

The Big Bang Theory actress, 31, couldn’t help but gush over the 26-year-old equestrian at the Stand Up for Pits Benefit in Hollywood on Saturday.

According to Kaley, Karl, whom she’s been dating for a year and a half, is “totally the guy” for her.

Kaley told ET online on Saturday, “ I think the common denominator for us is the horses, it just works for us”

“We have this special bond, so yeah, the animals. He’s so real” she continued.

“I’ve never met a kinder human being.He’s gentle, he’s real. I’m completely in love with him. Nothing could be better” she added.

Prior to dating Karl, Kaley was married to Ryan Sweeting from 2013-2016 and prior to that dated Johnny Galecki and Henry Cavill.