Beloved Hell’s Kitchen chef Paulie Giganti, 36, was found dead in his home Thursday morning in Philadelphia.

The Medical Examiner revealed to RadarOnline.com that Giganti’s time of death was 8:55am on April 20. “There is no cause of death at this time as this just happened today,” an officer explained. “Police were at the scene.”

Philadelphia Police would not comment on whether there was trauma or foul play involved.

