Did Heidi Dump BF Vito After He Was CAUGHT With Another Woman?

It certainly looked like Heidi Klum didn’t have a care in the world. Spotted on the beach in Turks and Caicos in April, but something was missing from the picture: her beau of three years, Vito Schnabel. His absence has set tongues wagging that Heidi has dumped her 30-year-old art-dealer boytoy.

And that probably wouldn’t come as any surprise to her friends, since Vito was caught pawing gorgeous art dealer Dasha Zhukova—The wife of billionaire Russian businessman Roman Abramovich — in January, during an intimate dinner in Switzerland, while Heidi was in Los Angeles shooting a new season of Germany’s Next Top Model.

One eyewitness, in fact, reported that Vito was “caressing, hugging and whispering into Dasha’s ear” at the St. Moritz restaurant. “That was totally humiliating for Heidi,” an insider dishes. “I wouldn’t be at all surprised if that was the last straw that made her decide to give Vito the big heave-ho.”