Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Heather Dubrow might have left her role on The Real Housewives of Orange County but she’s not ready to give up the spotlight just yet!

RadarOnline.com has learned that Heather has four big projects in the works and wants her own show as well.

The source said, “Heather is working on a solo project and it is most likely going to be with E! network.”

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!