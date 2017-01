Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Real Housewives of Orange County star, Heather Dubrow, recently announced that she will be quitting the show to pursue other opportunities. But RadarOnline.com has learned that she really made the decision to save her marriage.

According to the source, “After Heather’s marriage became a central focus last season on the show, it really caused issues with her and Terry.”

