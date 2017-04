Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you don’t want to give your guests food poisoning, do a bit of research before using Gwyneth Paltrow’s latest cookbook to plan your next dinner party!

Oops, Ms. Goop forgot to include safe-to-eat meat temperatures for a few dishes in My Father’s Daughter, so if you were to prepare her rotisserie-style roast chicken, for example, and the bird doesn’t reach 165˚, you could be putting folks at risk for salmonella.