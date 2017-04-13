Gwen Stefani Hurt After Seeing Photos Of Ex Gavin Kissing Model

Gwen Stefani might gush over Blake Shelton every chance she gets, but that doesn’t mean the pop star wasn’t crushed when she saw photos of Gavin Rossdale making out with German model Sophia Thomalla. “Gwen couldn’t stop rolling her eyes.

She said Gavin looked like a fool and she was glad to have gotten rid of him, but it clearly struck a nerve,” says a source, who notes that Sophia is younger than the 51-year-old rocker’s daughter, Daisy Lowe. “Gwen wasted no time telling Gavin that she doesn’t want the kids anywhere near this girl — or any of the other people he’s sleeping with.”