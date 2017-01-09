STAR Pays for Scoops!

Click here!

Send us your scoop!

or call (800) 609-8312

Snubbed!

Kendall & Kylie Jenner Rejected From Golden Globes After Parties

Find out why the supermodel blames her little sister.

By ,

Kendall and Kylie Jenner took the E! News Golden Globes after party by storm last night but according to a Kardashian insider, they were not able to get into any of the other official after-parties!

As fans know E! news is the same network that airs their reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

A source revealed, “They both got rejected from all of the other major after-parties, including Weinstein, HBO, Fox and several others.”

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!

Filed under: ,
Comments