Get To Know The Real George Clooney!

George Clooney has been one of Hollywood’s biggest and brightest stars for over two decades. But who is he really?

The Kitty Kelley Files: George Clooney, a REELZ Channel series, features best-selling gossip author, Kitty Kelley, as she opens up her files on the real George.

From his love life and failed marriage to Talia Shire to his rise as America’s favorite leading man, The Kitty Kelley Files on REELZ has the unauthorized true story.

The Kitty Kelley Files: George Clooney airs Saturday, August 19th at 10 p.m. ET on REELZ.

