The Truth Behind George Michael's Death Revealed

George Michael died on Christmas morning, reportedly from heart failure, and was found in bed by his longtime boyfriend, Fadi Fawaz.

Fawaz told The Daily Telegraph, “I went round there to wake him up and he was just gone, lying peacefully in bed. We don’t know what happened yet.” The authorities have not officially confirmed the cause of Michael’s death but did say it wasn’t suspicious of the result of foul play.

The British singer battled drug and sex addiction for many years and according to RadarOnline.com, was quietly spiraling out of control because of heroin use.

