George Michael secretly visited a hospital in Vienna just one month before he died.

He flew on a private jet and was accompanied by his boyfriend Fadi Fawaz and his father.

The British singer saw top doctors at AKH General Hospital, which was the same place he received treatment in 2011 for pneumonia.

Staffers at the hospital even tweeted their condolences when George died.