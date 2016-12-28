George Michael’s Family Feud Explodes After His Unexpected Death

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

George Michael’s unexpected death is tearing his family apart. The star died on Christmas Day but apparently wasn’t speaking to his immediate family in his final months.

A source told the DailyMail that half of the singer’s family is blaming the others for letting him live an unhealthy lifestyle.

George’s cousin, Katerina, revealed she found on from watching the news. She explained, “We only heard when we put on the news. None of us know what happened.”

Katerina also confessed that George lost touch with most of the family after he spent time in a Swiss rehab facility last year.