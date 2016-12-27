Last Heartbreaking Video Of George Michael Exposed

As Star reported, George Michael was found dead and alone at his Oxfordshire estate in London on Dec. 25.

New details are beginning to emerge that the 53-year-old singer may have been suffering again from drug addiction again before his death. RadarOnline.com reported even his closest pals began to pull away from him during his final months because he became so “irritable due to health issues.”

The star, who struggled for years to make a comeback after being publicly shamed following his arrests, was rarely seen in the last two years: once when he was seen leaving a Switzerland rehab facility, and again earlier this year in September where he debuted a major weight gain.

Watch the video above to see George leave the rehab facility last year, where it appeared he was smiling and laughing before his final downward spiral began.