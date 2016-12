Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

George Michael’s death is still sending shockwaves around the world. Many celebs and fans have posted messages honoring the late singer.

And RadarOnline.com has learned that George will be laid to rest next to his mother who was buried in Highgate, North London.

An insider told The Sun, “George Michael’s family have a private plot where his mother is buried.”

George died on Christmas day from heart failure. He was reportedly battling a heroin addiction for the last few months.