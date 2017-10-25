George H. W. Bush Claims Groping Actress Was ‘An Attempt at Humor’ & He Apologizes

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One day after actress Heather Lind, 34, claimed President George H. W. Bush Sr. “sexually assaulted” her, the 93-year-old filed an apology.

“President Bush would never — under any circumstance — intentionally cause anyone distress, and he most sincerely apologizes if his attempt at humor offended Ms. Lind,” George’s longtime spokesman Jim McGrath said in the statement.

Heather claimed that four years ago, she was posing for a photo with George, his wife and his team and instead of shaking her hand, “He touched [her] from behind from his wheelchair with his wife Barbara Bush by his side.”

Added the actress, “He told me a dirty joke. And then, all the while being photographed, touched me again.”

With her explosive message, she shared a photo of George on his wheelchair, shaking hands with Barack Obama, admitting she was “disturbed” by the photo after her unfortunate incident with the aging politician.