Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Starmagazine.com has learned that Amal Clooney is expecting! A neighbor of the Clooney’s confronted George while strolling on a dog walk and he basically admitted that his wife is pregnant.

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!