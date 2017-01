Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani finalized their divorce in 2016 but the rocker is still pining for his ex.

The Brit told Fabulous magazine, “[Divorce] was completely opposite to what I wanted.”

He continued, “I think divorce is one of the hardest, most painful things to go through.”

Gwen and Gavin were married for almost 13 years and have three sons together. He added, “I still think she’s incredible.”