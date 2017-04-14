Gabrielle Union Just Launched A Brand New Business & We Never Saw It Coming!

After decades of serving up beauty inspiration to women everywhere, Gabrielle Union is getting into the business on her own terms. The Being Mary Jane star has founded Flawless, a collection of 10 high-performance hair products from shampoos to stylers.

Designed for textured hair, the formulas are powered by natural oils like argan and avocado, as well as marula oil, Which is sourced in South Africa by indigenous women. “I wanted to make the products right for every person with textured hair,” said the star. “Each person has their own hair journey, and they’re all amazing, valid, worthwhile and beautiful, no matter what.”