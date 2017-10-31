Friends Fear Kathy Griffin’s Become ‘Unhinged’ After Shocking Video Rant

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kathy Griffin’s on-camera meltdown yesterday has her friends and family extremely worried that she’s become “unhinged,” a longtime friend told RadarOnline.com exclusively.

“Kathy doesn’t give a f**k anymore and she feels like she has nothing to lose because she’s pretty much lost everything, She’s lost her mind!”

“Everyone around her feels like she should get help and stay away from the spotlight for a while, but Kathy isn’t listening to anyone.”

In the shocking 17-minute video, Griffin slammed everyone from her management team to longtime friend Andy Cohen

As fans know, Griffin’s fall from grace began when she posted a photo of herself holding a severed dummy head of what appeared to be President Donald Trump.

“No one knows what to do or say because Kathy caused her own demise,” the insider said.

“It’s sad that no one wants to work with her anymore, but this video didn’t make anything better for her.” The source added.

“ She is without a team right now and is making all of these irrational decisions on her own.’