Freddie Mercury's Dark Past Uncovered In Bombshell New Show

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A new show reveals the inside story of the Freddie Mercury you never knew — and RadarOnline.com has all the juicy details.

Freddie Mercury: The Great Pretender Revealed, a new special on REELZ, goes behind the scenes on the Queen singer’s legendary career, focusing on the two years that changed his life: from the summer of 1985 at Live AID when he hit the high point of his career to the spring of 1987 when he faced his deepest fears and was diagnosed with AIDS.

The special tells the true story of Mercury’s battle to keep his privacy hidden from the public and to work through crippling pain in hopes that science could save his life.

PHOTOS: Seizures, Chronic Pain & Wasting Away: Inside Prince’s Final Days Amid AIDS Bombshell

Tune into Freddie Mercury: The Great Pretender Revealed, which premieres Saturday, 1/21, 9 p.m. ET on REELZ.

Watch the clip above and tell us what you think in the comments below!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.