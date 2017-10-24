Fergie Breaks Down In Tears Over Marriage Split During Interview

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

During a heartbreaking interview with Wendy Williams, 53, Fergie, 42, opened up like never before about her divorce from baby daddy Josh Duhamel, 44.

While at first she seemed reluctant to talk about her failed marriage, the singer eventually gave in, telling Wendy of her split: “It wasn’t my plan. I wanted to stay married forever.”

“I love Josh, he’s the father of my child, we forever have that project together and we’re doing the best we can,” she said, holding back tears.

Photos of her, Josh and their son Axl, 3, soon began flashing in the background, to which the crowd let out a joint “Aww!”

Fergie could no longer hold in her sadness. “You’re making me cry,” she said, wiping her eyes.

Putting an end to the sad conversation, Wendy explained to viewers that Fergie and Josh decided to separate in February, seven months before they announced it to the public.