Farrah Abraham’s Mom Hopes For MTV ‘Reconciliation’ After Daughter's Firing

Farrah Abraham is no longer appearing on Teen Mom OG, but her mother Debra Danielsen insisted their time with MTV might not over.

Danielsen revealed she hopes her daughter could reconcile with the network.

“I’m very sad,” Danielsen said. “MTV is part of my family. We have spent 10 years together.I want to see reconciliation.”

Danielsen explained that while she doesn’t know if Abraham, 26, would ever return to TMOG, they would be open to working with the network on other projects.

“I would like to be able to work with them,” she said. “Why not? Maybe there is a show I can do with them. Where I host a show or do something.

MTV could look at other opportunities with Farrah that would be more appropriate.”

Abraham was fired from the MTV series after she made an appearance on the XXX webcam site CamSoda.

She then accused the network of sex shaming in a scathing social media rant.

The firing came at an unfortunate time for Danielsen, as her November 5 wedding to Dr. David Merz was set to be filmed for the MTV series.

Danielsen also has other projects in the works, as she plans to release a new music video and soundtrack.

“We’re filming a trailer for a pilot,” she said. “We’re also working on a talk show and a couple of other ideas. I’m not sitting still!”