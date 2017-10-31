Farrah Abrahams Fired From Teen Mom OG After Porn Return!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Farrah Abraham made her return to the adult film industry earlier this year, but it resulted in her termination from Teen Mom OG.

Abraham, 26, broke the news and slammed the network in a heated Instagram post.

“Even though #Viacom fired me today they couldn’t help but to exploit myself & my daughter for their promotional gain,” the tirade began.

“Viacom let me go because as a Business Mogul I act like an adult and part take in adult promotions and activities that other adults do for FREE or in private!”

She continued, “I’m proud of myself [for] not giving in to be sex-shamed by Viacom network”, added she is “basically winning” against the “hurtful, disgusting” executives.

Abraham may have trouble finding work outside of the series.

“No one wants her anywhere. No events, nothing. She was just booked at a strip club.”