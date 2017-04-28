'Teen Mom OG' War Rages On: Farrah Abraham Slams Amber, Maci, And Catelynn!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Farrah Abraham doesn’t have time for drama! The Teen Mom OG star sat down with Starmagazine.com exclusively and revealed she has no desire to make up with frenemies Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout and Catelynn Lowell.

“God bless them and all of their fake bull s**t,” she said. “They’re jealous, depressive and hateful.”

Although Abraham is not willing to make up with her co-stars, she is investing time in fixing her relationship with her mother Debra and father Michael on this season of Marriage Bootcamp Reality Series Family Edition.

The 25-year-old revealed her and her parents have come a long way in working towards a healthy relationship, but they still have ways to go.

“It is certainly still a struggle,” Farrah admits.

Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars Family Edition premieres Friday, April 28th at 9PM ET/PT on WE Tv.