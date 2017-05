Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Farrah Abraham is setting the bar straight!

In a sneak-peek of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition, The ‘Teen Mom 2’ star slams her mother with mother Debra Danielson over her inappropriate behavior around her ex in the house.

“I think it’s f*****g weird that you’re like naked. . .and you’re not like shutting a door around your ex-husband,” Farrah yells.

