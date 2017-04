Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Six months after their nasty brawl, the war still rages on between Amber Portwood and Farrah Abraham. As the enemies reunited at a New York City promotional event on Thursday for Teen Mom OG’s new season, Starmagazine.com has learned that MTV beefed up on security for the cast’s safety.

