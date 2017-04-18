Wheelchair-Bound Eric Clapton Looks 'Deathly Ill' After Canceling Concerts

SLUMPED in a wheelchair and looking deathly ill, 72-year-old guitar hero Eric Clapton appears ready to take his final curtain call, alarmed fans fear. “Looks like he’s not for this world much longer,” says a devotee. “Decades of drugs, sex and rock and roll have caught up with him. He looks 90.” Eric was barely recognizable as he was wheeled through Los Angeles International Airport in March heading back to England hours after canceling two concerts at the last minute.

Doctors reportedly ordered him to bow out due to “severe bronchitis,” says a source, adding, “He looked like he was suffering. He could barely get out of the van and into the wheelchair as he arrived. He stayed slumped in the chair, with his baseball cap hiding his face at times, and his hands pushed deep in the pockets of his hoodie or covering his mouth.”