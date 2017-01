Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This week on ‘At Home With Star’ we’re taking you inside the home that Emily Blunt and John Krasinski just sold for a casual $2.4 million.

The Ojai, Cali home features 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms and is over 4,000 square feet.

The house sits on over 5 acres of land and has breathtaking mountain views, which you can enjoy, from the pool.

Cozy up inside next to any one of the 4 fireplaces, including one in the spacious master bedroom.