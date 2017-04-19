Ellen DeGeneres Caught Eyeing Another Gal & Portia Was Not Happy!

At the 2013 Grammys, Katy Perry’s gravity-defying cleavage made jaws drop — literally! Ellen DeGeneres couldn’t get enough of the pop star’s deep décolletage, so much so that she had to be dragged away by her wife Portia de Rossi. Even though Katy missed out on an award that night, she clearly made it onto the talk-show host’s best-dressed list.