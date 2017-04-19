Davidson Tears Apart 'Obnoxious' Richards During 'RHOBH' Reunion Faceoff

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kim Richards came out swinging during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion. First she returned the bunny Lisa Rinna gifted her grandson and now, in a sneak peek clip, she’s after Eileen Davidson!

“Just because you’re the loudest and most obnoxious does not mean you’re right,” the soap star yelled across the couches when Kim brought up how she and Rinna always gang up on her.

“You inserted yourself into a conversation you had no idea about,” she added. “You have no idea what you’re talking about.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Reunion Part III airs Tuesday at 9pm ET on Bravo.