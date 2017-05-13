Édgar Ramirez Transforms Into Gianni Versace

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Venezuelan born actor Édgar Ramirez, 40, was spotted yesterday on location in Miami looking strikingly identical to famed Italian fashion designer Gianni Versace. Édgar underwent a complete transformation to play the title role in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming FX series Versace: American Crime Story.

Édgar, who’s previous acting credits include The Bourne Ultimatum, Wrath of the Titans, and Joy, is all but unrecognizable as Versace, appearing completely transformed with white-blond hair, five o’clock shadow, and pink designer robe, on the balcony of the actual mansion in Miami where the designer was shot to death on July 15, 1997. Killer Andrew Cunanan led the police on an 8-day manhunt before fatally shooting himself with a pistol stolen from his first victim, Jeff Trail.

Versace: American Crime Story is the third installment of American Crime Story anthology. The 10-episode series also stars singer Ricky Martin as Antonio D’Amico, Gianni Versace’s lover, Penelopé Cruz as Donatella Versace, and Darren Criss as serial killer Andrew Cunanan.

American Crime Story‘s first installment, People V. O.J. Simpson, earned critical acclaim and cleaned up during awards season, with wins including five primetime Emmys and two Golden Globes. The show’s second installment deals with the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and is being filmed in part, simultaneously as the Versace series.

Show creator/producer Ryan Murphy is best known for his other award winning FX show, American Horror Story as well as series Glee, Nip/Tuck, and Scream Queens.