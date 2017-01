Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ed Westwick caused some drama during a night out!

In an exclusive video obtained by RadarOnline.com, The Gossip Girl star stumbled out of Catch LA where he was chugging a beer and screaming at a group of people.

“You’re a f**king lunatic,” the Gossip Girl star yelled in the video shot on Thursday night.