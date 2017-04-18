Drew Barrymore FLAUNTS Mystery Man In Front Of Her Kids In Wake Of Divorce

Drew Barrymore may be done being single already!

The 42-year-old actress was spotted treating her and ex Will Kopelman‘s daughters — Olive, 4, and Frankie, 2 — to a fun day at Central Park in New York City on Easter. But the three-times divorcee wasn’t spending the holiday alone with the kids.

Among a small group of pals that joined her, Drew was spotted getting cozy with a mystery man while her young girls searched for hidden eggs nearby.

As Star previously reported, she and Will pulled the plug on their three-year marriage last April. Their divorce was quickly finalized just one month later.

The Charlie’s Angels star told Ellen DeGeneres earlier this year in February: “It was just like my worst nightmare. I so wanted to raise kids in this ultratraditional way and do everything so the polar opposite of my experience.”

She went on, “I got two families. I went from, like, zero to two and it’s a miracle and a blessing, and we do it in a way that I think a lot of other people are probably doing it too and sometimes, again, the road is different than what you tried to make it or what you expected and you just figure it out with grace.”

Watch the video above as she gets close to the mystery man on April 16.

Do you think Drew is already looking for hubby no. 4? Tell us your thoughts below!