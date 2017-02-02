Drew Barrymore Confesses Divorce From Will Kopelman Was Her 'Worst Nightmare'

Drew Barrymore sat down with Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show and admitted her new “modern family” wasn’t the type of home life she originally wanted. Drew got divorced from her husband Will Kopelman after three years and they share custody of their two daughters.

“It was just like my worst nightmare. I so wanted to raise kids in this ultratraditional way and do everything so the polar opposite of my experience,” she explained.

The actress added,”I got two families. I went from, like, zero to two and it’s a miracle and a blessing, and we do it in a way that I think a lot of other people are probably doing it too and sometimes, again, the road is different than what you tried to make it or what you expected and you just figure it out and figure it out with grace.”

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!