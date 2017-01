Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dorit Kemsley might be the newest member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast but she isn’t letting anyone walk all over her! The girl has got a voice and she isn’t afraid to express her opinion.

While enjoying lunch at Camille Grammer‘s new home, the ladies chat about Erika Girardi‘s singing career and Dorit calls it a “hobby” and confesses she thinks Erika doesn’t really exude a performer persona.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesday at 9pm ET on Bravo.