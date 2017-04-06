Dorinda's 'Dark' Secret: Medley Confesses Why Life On 'RHONY' Has Been So 'Difficult'

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dorinda Medley is known for her quick comebacks and “making it nice” breakdown in the Berkshires but the previous season of The Real Housewives of New York City took the life out of her, especially after a difficult reunion.

The Upper East Sider told StarMagazine.com it was “difficult” to come back and film Season 9 after the drama and accusations that went down last year. “We were all feeling very tentative. Last year was a little dark,” she said.

Dorinda admitted, “None of us spoke for months. So it was a slow start but you’ll see we all come together.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9pm ET on Bravo.

