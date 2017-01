Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

President Donald Trump issued his widely criticized travel ban on seven countries last week, limiting who can or cannot enter into the United States.

After he signed his Executive Order, herds of citizens gathered in protest around the country and many more took to social media to speak out.

As imagined there’s silence in Hollywood for support of Trump but Scott Baio, who has been behind the Republican candidate since the beginning, voiced his opinion.