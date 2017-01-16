Trump Attorney Michael Cohen Reveals PROOF He's Not Behind Russia Dossier Scandal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Donald Trump‘s right-hand man, Michael Cohen, has released the decisive proof that he did not betray the President-Elect by colluding with Russian officials.

A shady spy dossier published by Buzzfeed earlier this month accused Cohen of travelling to Prague in August for secret meetings with reps from Moscow, but he has been adamant that the story is “#fakenews,” and that another Michael Cohen must have been the culprit.

Cohen, the Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization and Special Counsel to the President-Elect, tweeted last week, “I have never been to Prague in my life #fakenews.”

What’s more, he reminded his followers that in August – the month that Buzzfeed’s dossier claimed he secretly flew to the Czech capital – he was happily enjoying family time in Los Angeles.

On January 12, Cohen reposted an Instagram from his daughter Samantha’s account, showing them celebrating his birthday in August at L.A. hotspot Giorgio Baldi.

“Happy Birthday to the best dad in the whole wide world…” she wrote on the post. “50 never looked so good”.”

Happy Birthday to the best dad in the whole wide world !!!!!!!!!!!!! 50 never looked so good 😏 A photo posted by SamanthaBlakeCohen (@samichka_) on Aug 25, 2016 at 8:37pm PDT

Metadata from Cohen’s account confirms that he never posted from outside the United States in the entire month of August.

In fact, he insists he has never been to Prague, ever – and his passport proves it.

President-Elect Trump defended Cohen during a press conference earlier this month.

“Michael Cohen is a very talented lawyer, a good lawyer in my firm,” Trump told the press pool. “It was just reported that it wasn’t this Michael Cohen they were talking about. All night long it’s ‘Michael Cohen.'”

“I say, I wanna see your passport. He brings his passport to my office. I say, ‘He didn’t leave the country!’ It turned out to be a different Michael Cohen.”

“It’s a disgrace what took place,” the President-Elect said. “It’s a disgrace …I think they ought to apologize, to start, with Michael Cohen.”

Cohen himself demanded an apology during an appearance on Sean Hannity’s Fox News Show.

“It’s not comfortable,” he said of the scandal, “but I’m OK with it personally because it benefits Mr. Trump and I’ll do anything to protect Mr. Trump, the family … as well as the campaign.”

“I’m OK with it personally,” he continued. “The problem is that it affected my family. It affected my wife, my family, my children, and that’s not OK. I believe Buzzfeed, CNN and others owe them an apology.”

