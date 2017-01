Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on January 20. He and his wife Melania along with their five children and eight grandchildren are settling into their new roles as the first family.

Let’s take a look at the family members who will now call the white house their new home.

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!