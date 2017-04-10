The Inside Story: Dolly Parton Battles Guilt Over Her Rags To Riches Story

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

You wouldn’t know by looking at her, but Dolly Parton‘s life wasn’t always glamour and glitter!

In fact, her family was so impoverished, her father paid the doctor who delivered her with a bag of oatmeal, she has revealed.

The queen of country music grew up in one-room cabin in rural Tennessee, which she shared with 11 siblings and her parents.

“I think being poor has been good for me,” said Parton, 71, who’s now estimated to be worth around half a billion dollars. “I saw how my mom and dad struggled, and how they could stretch a dollar.”

“Even now, if I am thinking about spending a lot on clothing or furniture, I think, ‘I can’t spend so much on one thing — my poor old daddy could have raised his family five years on that!'”

