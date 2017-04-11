Ghosts Save Dolly Parton From Fiery Death!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The ghosts of Dolly Parton‘s beloved grandmas saved her from certain death! The country legend told a pal about the time she was about to board a plane to Salt Lake City, Utah, when she had a frightening vision.

“Suddenly, I saw my grandma’s ghost standing in the corner,” Parton explained to the friend. “She kept saying, ‘Don’t catch the plane… Don’t catch the plane.'”

Parton immediately changed her ticket and later learned the flight had crashed — killing all on board.

Parton, 71, insists her grannies even warned her not to sign a contract that “would have cost me millions.”

“I know there is life after death because I speak to my grandmothers,” said Parton, adding she’s not afraid of meeting her maker.

“I hope I die in the middle of a song — hopefully one I wrote!”

